 Harda Fire: Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh Directs Inspection Of Licensed Firecracker Storage Facilities After Blast
The Collector has instructed the relevant officials to submit a report of their findings within the next twenty-four hours.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Following the blast in Harda, where a firecracker unit tragedy claimed several lives, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has directed all SDMs and SPs of Ujjain on Tuesday to conduct thorough inspections of licensed firecracker storage facilities in their jurisdictions.

Additionally, they have been tasked with ensuring the absence of any illegal firecracker factories operating in the region. In light of the tragic incident, the Collector emphasizes the urgency of the situation and has mandated the submission of inspection reports within the next twenty-four hours.

article-image

Congress President Kharge Expresses Grief, Urges Support for Harda Blast Victims

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives in the blast at the firecracker unit in Harda town. He urged Congress workers to extend all possible assistance in facilitating treatment for the injured.

Kharge also emphasized the need for compensation to be provided to the families affected by the damage to houses near the firecracker factory. In a statement, he conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished them strength during this challenging period.

Kharge further demanded appropriate compensation from the state government for the loss of lives and property caused by the fire. The explosion resulted in the tragic death of at least seven individuals and left 63 others injured.

article-image

