Happy Valentine’s Day: Four stories of love, life and happiness

Indore: It started as a celebration of springtime and fertility rites, now Valentine’s Day is a lovey rosey day celebrated by people of all age-groups to show their love towards their loved ones. It is a day to make your loved ones feel special.
Making our readers feel special, we bring some real-life stories that will give you a happy start to celebrating this lovely day.
Love at second chance
The idea of love at first sight and getting it right is common among many communities. However, in the fast-changing world, one needs a partner for life not necessarily trapped in the traditional aspects.
Finding their true love after a speed bump, teacher Tamanna and businessman Rohit Shukla are an inspiration for people around them. Many people lose heart after a bad relationship experience, but these two found their soul-mate the second time around.
For them, it was love at first sight!
“We met at a gymnasium and it is like love found us,” Tamanna said. They were married after a brief courtship on June 9, 2019.
“Since we have found each other we don’t feel the need of any third person around. We often don’t even know what we are talking about but we are never short of words. We can talk whole day,” Tamanna said.
Sharing his feelings, Shukla said, “Tamanna is the best partner I could have ever asked for. She takes care of me my family and apart from all this we feel our connection is eternal.”
Love grows with time & family
There is a common fear that as the family grows, many couples tend to seek their bachelorhood and spinsterhood. However, when love is true, milestones such as having a baby together just brings them closer.
IT professional Shawez Shaikh has found himself growing as a person and becoming a more successful person after having daughters. “I feel my wife is my lucky charm and teacher, who has helped me become a better person with her wisdom,” he said.
He was not sure about having daughters and raising them, but his wife Minaz helped him see daughters as true blessings. “I could not have understood my blessings if my soul-mate was not there with me. I owe all my happiness to my lovely wife,” Shaikh said.
Minaz, who often feared her life after becoming a mother, feels glad to have Shawez. “Unlike running from responsibilities, he embraces them and makes me feel more beautiful with his presents and pampering,” she said.
Love that lasts a lifetime
While many couples are eager to call it quits when faced with difficulties, a couple that has been through all the ups and downs together is Dr Smita and Dr Arun Agrawal. The two have climbed a mountain and dived together to experience the thrill of being alive.
“Many couples today feel that marriage, which is a lifelong commitment to one another, is about cuddling and having breakfast together, but the truth is love is not always communicated in whispers,” Smita said. She explained that couples often fight and so did they, but staying together despite differences, is love.
“We are not picture perfect, we are two different individuals with unique personalities, but a clash should never mean the end if it is love,” Agrawal said.
To quote how they describe love, we can say ‘Loving someone isn't always easy, sometimes it's hard. But it is amazing and comforting and one of the best things you will ever experience.’
Arranged? Love finds its way anyway
Love comes unexpectedly and becomes a realisation at the first sight of kindness. In the era when arranged marriages are still more common in our country, some often wonder how one falls in love in such a setup.
Recently wed Nidhi and Nehil Garg quote how they suddenly fell in love after being arranged to marry. “We met for the first time on 14th Feb last year and after talking for sometimes it was confirmed that we share a common interest and we decided to get married in November,” Garg said.
During their engagement period, Garg’s mother had a stroke and was hospitalised. “We were preparing for the wedding, and should have enjoyed our engagement romance time,” Garg said.
However, keeping family ahead, Nidhi volunteered and ensured the speedy recovery of her mother-in-law-to-be. “I could not imagine anyone being so kind and caring, it was that instant that I fell for her,” Garg said.
Nidhi fell for Garg, when he cared for her in every possible way and gave her a dreamy honeymoon experience.
