Happy Valentine’s Day: Four stories of love, life and happiness

Indore: It started as a celebration of springtime and fertility rites, now Valentine’s Day is a lovey rosey day celebrated by people of all age-groups to show their love towards their loved ones. It is a day to make your loved ones feel special.

Making our readers feel special, we bring some real-life stories that will give you a happy start to celebrating this lovely day.

Love at second chance

The idea of love at first sight and getting it right is common among many communities. However, in the fast-changing world, one needs a partner for life not necessarily trapped in the traditional aspects.

Finding their true love after a speed bump, teacher Tamanna and businessman Rohit Shukla are an inspiration for people around them. Many people lose heart after a bad relationship experience, but these two found their soul-mate the second time around.

For them, it was love at first sight!

“We met at a gymnasium and it is like love found us,” Tamanna said. They were married after a brief courtship on June 9, 2019.

“Since we have found each other we don’t feel the need of any third person around. We often don’t even know what we are talking about but we are never short of words. We can talk whole day,” Tamanna said.

Sharing his feelings, Shukla said, “Tamanna is the best partner I could have ever asked for. She takes care of me my family and apart from all this we feel our connection is eternal.”