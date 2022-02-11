Happy homecoming: 26 rescued bonded-labourers, families return to Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As many 26 bounded-labourers and their families returned to their native place after being rescued from a sugar factory in Belgaum, Karnataka. Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan, a tribal welfare organisation played a key role binging the labourers back home. The tribal organisation has demanded the Madhya Pradesh government to initiate action against the contractor and factory owners for making labourers work without wages.

According to information, the tribals from Ubadgarh and Kandra villages were taken to Belgaum, where they were engaged in cutting sugarcane for a sugar factory but without any wage in return.

On January 18, some of them contacted Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan and narrated their plight. The labourers decried that they were taken to Karnataka by the contractors of Beed district, in Maharashtra to work for 3 months †on promise of good wages, which they never received.

The labourers told the organisation that at the sugar factory, they were forced to work for 16 hours continuously and paid nothing against it. Three labourers were held captive in the factory for 6 days by the contractors for demanding their wages, the labourers had also claimed.

On hearing the plights of the labourers, Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan approached the Barwani and Belgaum police administration demanding the release of the captive labourers and others who were forcefully made to work without wages. They also sought action against the contractor who had sent the labourers to the factory.

The efforts of Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan and social organizations of Karnataka bore fruit and the six captive labourers were rescued from the factory by the Belgaum administration.

However, the Belgaum administration remained in denial of the bonded labours at the factory and no action was taken against factory owners and their contractors. Sources said that owners of many sugar factories in Karnataka have strong affiliations with political parties.

The labourers said that the contractor had paid them Rs 20,000 and in return they were told to work for three months at a sugarcane factory. Contractor had promised good wages. Going by his word, the labourers agreed and they were sent to Belgaum in Karnataka.

The labourers were made to live in unhygienic conditions, they were not provided required food and ration during the three months of work, and their working conditions went from bad to worse, they decried.

At present, with the efforts of local organizations, cases have been registered in the matter under relevant sections for bonded labour, child labour and minimum wages.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:41 PM IST