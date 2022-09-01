e-Paper Get App

Hanuman idol found desecrated in Jhabua temple

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 10:13 PM IST
Lord Hanuman | Representative Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified persons have desecrated an idol of Lord Hanuman in an ancient temple in Devigarh village in Jhabua district, a police official said on Thursday.

The desecration was noticed on Thursday morning when the priest of the temple arrived for prayers, Thandla police station in-charge Kaushalya Chauhan said.

A case was registered and a police team has been set up to nab the offenders, the official added.

