Hanuman idol found desecrated in Jhabua temple

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified persons have desecrated an idol of Lord Hanuman in an ancient temple in Devigarh village in Jhabua district, a police official said on Thursday.

The desecration was noticed on Thursday morning when the priest of the temple arrived for prayers, Thandla police station in-charge Kaushalya Chauhan said.

A case was registered and a police team has been set up to nab the offenders, the official added.