Hamara Heritage: Sukh Niwas Palace; A place for royal entertainment in Indore

The Sukh Niwas Palace is one of the most amazing creations of the Holkar rulers in their contribution to Indore's history. The word 'Sukh' in the palace name means happiness and 'Niwas" means residence.



Retired professor of history, JC Upadhyay said, "The palace was developed in the era of Maharaja Shivaji Rao Holkar between 1886 to 1903. That time the Maharaja was a youngster and for his entertainment he developed the palace at an expense of Rs 60,000."



He said that the Holkar Kings used to take up residence at the outskirts of Indore especially for outing and picnic purposes. The Sukh Niwas Palace was one among them.



"The Palace is exactly on the bank of the Bhamori Lake. The King and Royal family used to go there for picnics. Boats were also there in which only members of the royal family were allowed to do boating", said Upadhyay.

The Palace has an open rooftop where during the summers gatherings used to be organised by the king and dignitaries. The Palace architecture is based on British architecture.

At Present

The palace is now under the RRCAT premises and visiting there is not permitted to all. The RRCAT took care of the palace. Earlier, after Independence people used to visit the palace on weekends for picnics. It was one of the best picnic spots of that time which is near the lake and surrounded with greenery.