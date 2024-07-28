HackNdore Hackathon: 'Over 500 Students To Help IMC Connect With Citizens Digitally,' Says Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): HackNdore Hackathon, a major technology competition of Central India, which is being organized from July 26 will conclude on Sunday in a programme organised at Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium.

Cabinet Minister Chetan Kashyap, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, other public representatives and IT professionals from across the country will participate in the programme.



Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that with the aim of making Indore a digital city and bringing the facilities and schemes of Indore Municipal Corporation on a digital platform, more than 1500 participants from all over the country were registered in the technology competition Hackathon, out of which more than 500 students/experts from more than 79 universities/colleges of the cities have been selected.

Such a platform will be created for Indore Municipal Corporation through which the citizens of the city can get the corporation facilities in a quick and balanced manner.



He said that the foundation stone of digitization of Indore is being laid, through the hackathon competition, suggestions will be received regarding better resolution of the work done by more than 42 departments of Indore Municipal Corporation. Through the participants participating in the competition, the corporation will prepare such a digital platform in which the work can be done quickly, for this innovative ideas will be taken from the participants.

Prizes will be given for good suggestions



In this three-day hackathon, participants from all over the country will prepare solutions and suggestions for our Indore Municipal Corporation in 48 hours. The best three suggestions among them have been declared first prize of ₹ 1.5 lakh, second prize of ₹ 1 lakh and third prize of ₹ 50 thousand by Indore Municipal Corporation. Apart from this, prizes of ₹ 25 thousand and ₹ 15 thousand for participants coming from schools, and 7 special category prizes of ₹ 10 thousand for other participants will also be given.