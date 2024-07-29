Hackndore Ends: Idea To Solve Water Supply Problems Using AI Bags First Prize

Winner team of the Hackndore along with Kailash Vijayvargiya (Urban Development and Housing Minister), Chaitanya Kashyap (Micro, Small and Enterprise Minister), Tulsi Silawat (Water Resources Minister) and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Artificial Intelligence is changing the world dynamically and young minds at Hackndore used it to good effect and came up with useful innovations and ideas and shared them at the three-day hackathon.

An idea related to Water Supply Management system bagged the first prize while revenue management idea got the second prize.

Indore, which is seeing all-round development and with a fast-growing population needs huge amounts of water daily and many places in the city often face water supply issues, especially during summers.

Team Tarang, winners of the competition, shared their idea for dedicated water management system with integration with 311 app.

'There are many places where water does not reach and citizens face trouble. With the WSM system, the complaint will be registered on the app and AI will generate the task as per the problem. It will keep track of the problem and the best part is that there will be a separate space on the 311 app dedicated for water-based complaints so that it will get easier for IMC to resolve the issues,' said members of team Tarang.

Team Swift which got the second prize in the competition came up with Revenue Management System.

'In Indore as per the data only 67 per cent people pay property taxes every year and many times people take advantage of lacunes in the manual process of revenue collection and do not pay taxes. The RMS will solve this problem and keep an eye on every account registered in IMC for property tax, water tax or any other sort of tax,' said Team Swift members.

The team Crafters came up with Nagar Mitra idea in which the system will be computerized and aligned with the workshop. It will be an AI-based assistance for the customers and an AI-based supervisor for the IMC workers.

'In Nagar Mitra, we have thought that many times people call on call centres and find it busy. In Nagar Mitra, we will have an AI-based assistance which will call the complainant and communicate with them as a normal human being (ask basic questions ). Further, it will generate a complaint ticket and Customer relationship management (CRM) will be updated. Now AI, will schedule the task as per the staff available and will decide the target days for the complaint to be resolved along with daily schedule related to work. All this information will be handled by the concerned sitting at the IMC workshop,' said Team Crafters.

In the Hackndore, 80 teams from 13 states like Jammu, West Bengal, MP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, etc participated. Out of them 18 teams were finalized and three of them were awarded.

WHAT DIGNITARIES SAID

'In my political life, I have not seen such an opportunity where the young generation has got an opportunity like Hackndore. Youths should take advantage of such opportunities, develop skills and work for the betterment of the country' --- Kailash Vijayvargiya, Urban Development and Housing Minister

'Corruption can be stopped only through digitalisation and it will act as a lifesaver of democracy. MP is achieving heights day by day' --- Chetanya Kashyap, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Minister

'Whenever Indore does something, it does something amazing, it does the unimaginable. Indore is the only city in the country which has done this type of experiment for the first time, a new thought comes out in the brainstorming sessions of such competitions.' --- Tulsi Silawat, Water Resources Minister

'The world after 2050 will be based on Artificial Intelligence. If any urban local body which is the strongest link of the 3-tier governing system lags behind in digitisation, then the vision of the government will not reach the people in the true sense. For this digitalisation is necessary.' --- Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor