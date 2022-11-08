Gwalior: Rs 83,000 siphoned off from bizwoman’s account, probe on

e-Paper Get App
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior crime branch has registered a case of fraud against an unidentified person for posing as an army official and siphoning off Rs 83,000 from account of a woman. Further investigation is on.

According to Gwalior crime branch officials, the complainant Neetu Sharma, resident of Lakshman Talaiyya, runs a bicycle business. Sharma told the police that she received a phone call from an unknown number on Monday, where a man on the other side said he was an army personnel.

The man told her that he was posted in Jhansi cantonment area and wanted to purchase a bicycle. The man allegedly asked for Sharma’s online banking details on pretext of sending her money in online mode.

The man first sent a link to Sharma along with a payment of Rs 200, after which he also sent her a second link. As soon as Sharma clicked on the second link, Rs 83,000 were deducted from her account. Realising that she had been duped, she approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

