Gwalior: Man wanted for friend’s murder arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gola ka Mandir police on Thursday arrested a man who after killing his friend over a monetary dispute had absconded. The accused had shot his friend to death and ran away, said police.

The police added that they were on the lookout for the man, after a complaint was registered by the deceased man’s wife recently. The SHO, Mirza Asif Beg, said police had lodged a complaint against the accused on Monday. The complainant, identified as Alka Yadav, told the police that his husband had borrowed money from one of his friends some time ago, owing to which a dispute took place between the two and his friend shot her husband to death.

The police received a tip-off about the accused being spotted near the Pinto park locality of the city, following which the police team rushed to the spot. The suspect, on seeing the police, tried to flee but was eventually detained.

On questioning, he admitted to have killed his friend. Police have seized his two-wheeler and the country-made pistol used in the crime. The accused was produced before the court, said the police.