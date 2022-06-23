Gwalior: Hotel owner, businessman hostage woman, gang-rape on pretext of job

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman in Gwalior was allegedly gang-raped by two men.

It is being told that both the accused took the woman on a flat on the pretext of giving her work and took her hostage and gang-raped her.

On the complaint of the woman, the Vishwavidhyalaya Police station registered a case and arrested one accused while the other is still absconding.

One of the accused is the operator of the city's most famous Ramaya Hotel while the other is a crusher businessman.

The 30-year-old victim, in her statement to police said that the financial condition of her house is not good. So she asked one of her acquaintance to get her a job. He introduced her to one Ram Niwas Sharma, operator of Ramaya Hotel.

The accused hotel operator, on pretext of giving her a job took her to a flat in Balwant Nagar, where the other accused businessman Amit Mishra was already present.

Both the accused then threatened her, kept her hostage and raped her in turn.

After the incident, they locked her in the room. Seeking opportunity, the woman escaped and reached police station.