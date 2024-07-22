 Guru Purnima: Amjhera Govt HSS Violates Education Dept Order, School Found Locked
HomeIndoreGuru Purnima: Amjhera Govt HSS Violates Education Dept Order, School Found Locked

Guru Purnima: Amjhera Govt HSS Violates Education Dept Order, School Found Locked

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Students find the school gate locked | FP Photo

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprising turn of events, the state school education department's order to celebrate Guru Purnima in schools for two days was not adhered to at Maharao Bakhtawar Singh Government Higher Secondary School, here.

Despite the directives, the school was found locked, leaving many students to sit outside before eventually heading home. This has prompted widespread concern about the school's operation.

The order, issued by deputy secretary Pramod Singh on July 17, mandated a two-day celebration of Guru Purnima across all schools. The directive included inviting and honouring eminent citizens and retired teachers as part of the festivities. However, the absence of such a programme in the largest school has sparked public discussion and concern.

article-image

In contrast, other government schools in the town organised dignified programmes to mark the occasion.

Assistant commissioner Brajkant Shukla said that the celebration of Guru Purnima was to be held in all schools. He also assured he would discuss it with the person in-charge to ascertain the reason.

In-charge Principal Saifuddin Sheikh said the programme was organised in the school a day before. It is pertinent to note that Maharao Bakhtawar Singh Government Higher Secondary School is among the main schools across the town.

