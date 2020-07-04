Guru Purnima 2020: Bow to thee O guiding force!

Indore: Not just alphabets but teaching every essential skill of life from moral values to our purpose in life, a Guru plays the most important role in our lives. Honouring their Guru, Guru Purnima is celebrated among Hindu community on the first full moon after the summer solstice in the month of Ashadha (July-August).
This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 5, i.e. today. On this Guru Purnima, we bring some essential life lessons and experiences for our readers from the lives of those who inspire us by setting an example:
Don’t let Culture be eaten up by Vulture
Guru is a comprehensive word and explaining different aspects of a Guru, founders of ‘Sarvang Sampoorn Gayaki’ Gharana Padma Bhushan Dr Pandit Gokulotsav Maharaj and Dr Vrajotsav Goswami talked about Shiksha Guru, Diksha Guru and further the world as the biggest university.
“The one who teaches us to drive, read and do basic tasks of life is a Shiksha Guru, the one who leads the path of spiritual growth, devotion and music is a Diksha Guru,” Gokulotsav said. He added that the biggest world that teaches us every lesson of life is everything around us.
“We all exist with our surroundings, but how we can live in sync with them peacefully is the task of a Guru,” Gokulotsav said. He explained that mismanagement is what results in imbalance and disasters.
“Take Covid-19 for example, it is a consequence of mismanagement with nature clearly showing that humans are failing to live in sync with nature,” Gokulostav said. He added that humans need to learn to take care of our biodiversity and nature around.
“Having other life forms on earth not only affects the balance of nature but also the balance in our bodies,” Gokulostav said.
Another essential lesson that he shared for our readers is ‘Culture should not be eaten by Vulture’.
“We have been blessed with traditional values and lessons from Guru, which can help us live a full life, so we need to remember and follow in those footsteps,” Gokulostav said. He added that Guru is synonymous to God.
Learn from nature, Live in sync with environment
Learning is a continuous process and when learning from Mother Earth, it is an endless pleasure as explained by Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta. Janak is the guru of sustainable development and an inspiration for many who have the essential lesson of survival.
“We can learn the most important lessons from our surroundings and nature,” Janak said. She explained that most people overlook the essential signs of nature and continue to move ahead in the direction of destruction.
“When we cannot stand comfortably in a field where crops are sprayed with pesticides, how can those crops benefit us after we eat them? We continue to ignore this simple logic, which ends up taking a toll on our health,” Janak said.
She added that the very lesson we must learn from coronavirus is to live and learn from nature. “Those living in villages and areas with better forest cover were proven to have higher immunity, isn’t it obvious what we need to do?” Janak questioned.
Values give birth to an artist
It is not what we do, but how we do it, which matters the most, explained dance guru Ragini Makkhar. Quoting the importance of values, she said, “Our values is what makes our life and my essential message to everyone is to keep up their values.”
She added that without values, an artist cannot be born. “The basic of an artist comes from values and further with five mantras,” Ragini said.
The five mantras shared by her are: dedication, devotion, hard work, punctuality and realisation. “Realisation is the most aspect that people overlook in life,” Ragini said. She added one needs to realise what they are doing and how it affects the world.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)