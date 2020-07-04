Guru Purnima 2020: Bow to thee O guiding force!

Indore: Not just alphabets but teaching every essential skill of life from moral values to our purpose in life, a Guru plays the most important role in our lives. Honouring their Guru, Guru Purnima is celebrated among Hindu community on the first full moon after the summer solstice in the month of Ashadha (July-August).

This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 5, i.e. today. On this Guru Purnima, we bring some essential life lessons and experiences for our readers from the lives of those who inspire us by setting an example:

Don’t let Culture be eaten up by Vulture

Guru is a comprehensive word and explaining different aspects of a Guru, founders of ‘Sarvang Sampoorn Gayaki’ Gharana Padma Bhushan Dr Pandit Gokulotsav Maharaj and Dr Vrajotsav Goswami talked about Shiksha Guru, Diksha Guru and further the world as the biggest university.

“The one who teaches us to drive, read and do basic tasks of life is a Shiksha Guru, the one who leads the path of spiritual growth, devotion and music is a Diksha Guru,” Gokulotsav said. He added that the biggest world that teaches us every lesson of life is everything around us.

“We all exist with our surroundings, but how we can live in sync with them peacefully is the task of a Guru,” Gokulotsav said. He explained that mismanagement is what results in imbalance and disasters.

“Take Covid-19 for example, it is a consequence of mismanagement with nature clearly showing that humans are failing to live in sync with nature,” Gokulostav said. He added that humans need to learn to take care of our biodiversity and nature around.

“Having other life forms on earth not only affects the balance of nature but also the balance in our bodies,” Gokulostav said.

Another essential lesson that he shared for our readers is ‘Culture should not be eaten by Vulture’.

“We have been blessed with traditional values and lessons from Guru, which can help us live a full life, so we need to remember and follow in those footsteps,” Gokulostav said. He added that Guru is synonymous to God.