Gunvi, Goutam to lead Madhya Pradesh basketball team

The Madhya Pradesh team will participate in the 37th Youth National Basketball Tournament

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
Goutam Pal |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gunvi Agarwal and Goutam Pal have been appointed as captains of the MP basketball team. The announcement of the team was made by MP Basketball Association President Kulvinder Singh Gill and Secretary Avinash Anand. The Madhya Pradesh team will participate in the 37th Youth National Basketball Tournament to be held in Indore from December 21 to 27.

Gunvi Agarwal

Gunvi Agarwal |

Team

Girls: Gunvi Agarwal (Captain), Samya Wadhwani, Ananya Maheshwari, Garvita Rampuria, Khushi Mann, Shriddha Jaeshi, Sanya Pradhan, Mansi Vishwakarma, Amisha Kanejia, Sweety Mandalaei, Khushi Pal, Palak Suri. Coach: A. Suresh, Manager: Pooja Laddha.

Boys: Gaitam Pal (Captain), Aman Kashyap, Mridul Patni, Ayush Yadav, Ajay, Mahit Malik, Rahen Sejwal, Mahit Jadon , Harshil Desai, Sambhav Jain, Sahil, Pradeep Kumar. Coaches: Kuldeep Singh Brar, Roop Singh. Manager: Ramesh Arera.

