e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Guna: You can avail offers 20% off and 'legalise' construction by February 28

The 20% rebate on the compounding fee is being given on application so the officials urged the people to apply online for the mitigation of construction built without permission or in violation of permission and take advantage of the exemption.
FP News Service
Representative Photo | Pic for representation

Representative Photo | Pic for representation

Advertisement

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna civic body has directed to grant a special discount of 20% on fees in compounding cases till February 28, 2022.

Chief municipal officer Tej Singh Yadav stated†that the limit of compounding has been increased in case of construction of building, commercial complex, or other constructions without permission or in violation of the permission.

The 20% rebate on compounding fee is being given on application so the officials urged the people to apply online for the mitigation of construction built without permission or in violation of permission and take advantage of the exemption.

This exemption will be available on the compounding fee calculated as per rule. Legal action would be taken till due date.

Yadav said that through this move, more and more people will be able to benefit from the exemption given by the state government.

Along with this, the locals will also be able to legalise the construction of their buildings done without permission.

ALSO READ

Bhopal division refunds Rs 1.09 lakh to 350 passengers as trains get cancelled Bhopal division refunds Rs 1.09 lakh to 350 passengers as trains get cancelled

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
Advertisement