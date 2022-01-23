Guna: You can avail offers 20% off and 'legalise' construction by February 28

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna civic body has directed to grant a special discount of 20% on fees in compounding cases till February 28, 2022.

Chief municipal officer Tej Singh Yadav stated†that the limit of compounding has been increased in case of construction of building, commercial complex, or other constructions without permission or in violation of the permission.

The 20% rebate on compounding fee is being given on application so the officials urged the people to apply online for the mitigation of construction built without permission or in violation of permission and take advantage of the exemption.

This exemption will be available on the compounding fee calculated as per rule. Legal action would be taken till due date.

Yadav said that through this move, more and more people will be able to benefit from the exemption given by the state government.

Along with this, the locals will also be able to legalise the construction of their buildings done without permission.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:20 PM IST