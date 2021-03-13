Guna: Woman arrested for murdering youth, body recovered from her room

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year old woman has been arrested on charges of murder of 22-year-old man. A resident of Thakur Baba Gali in Colonel Ganj here, she was arrested on Friday on charges of murdering Faizaan, resident of Pathan Mohalla Shadora in neighbouring Ashoknagar district. She confessed that she killed the youth.

The police have not revealed the identity of woman and the cause why she killed him. The victim’s body was found from woman’s room on March 5. Initially, the woman said that he committed suicide by hanging himself to death. The police, after preliminary investigation, sent the body to post mortem.

As the matter appeared suspicious, a team led by Guna Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra questioned her and launched a detailed probe. The post mortem report revealed that he was strangled to death and the cause of death wasn’t suicide.

The police then registered a case and questioned the woman sternly. She then confessed her crime. She told police that she washed the blood stains and then reported the matter to police stating it was a suicide to evade arrest.