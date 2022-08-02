Guna: Wife of accused threatens immolation along with 7 children

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of an accused has threatened to commit Jauhar (self-immolation) along with 7 children and pleaded for justice for her husband who is accused of immolating a tribal woman in the Bamori area of Guna district.

The incident had taken place on July 2 afternoon in Dhanoria village under Bamori police station limits, of Guna district where a woman named Rampyari Bai, the 45-year-old tribal woman was allegedly set ablaze by a group of men after encroaching on her land.

The accused had forcibly usurped her land, which was freed by the local administration in May this year and handed over to her. The accused allegedly put diesel and set her on fire. The woman kept screaming to save her life but no one came to save her. She was then rushed to hospital where she battled for 6 days for her life and finally succumbed to burn injuries. A case was registered against 6 people (including 4 men and 2 women). All were nabbed and sent behind the bars. Since then, various leaders including panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Congress MLA Laxman Singh have been paying visits to the victim’s family.

On Monday, Dhakad-Kirar community members in large numbers reached Dussehra Maidan and demonstrated, demanding fair enquiry in this matter. One of the accused’s ( who is locked up in jail) wife called the allegations against her husband 'baseless' and 'fabricated' and threatened to commit mass self-immolation along with children if a fair enquiry doesn’t take place.