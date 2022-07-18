Guna: Victorious independent candidate accorded with garland of carrots

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The results of 37 wards under Guna municipality elections 2022 were declared by respective returning officers on Sunday, in which the independent candidate Sushila Kushwaha from Ward no 12 emerged victorious.

As soon as the results were declared, supporters of winning candidates celebrated in their own way. In one of the incidents, residents of Ward no 12 uniquely welcomed their winning candidate.

Notably, independent candidate Sushila Kushwaha contested from Ward no 12 on the carrot election symbol. Upon winning elections, Kushwaha was accorded a grand welcome with garlands made up of carrots.

It is worth mentioning that the BJP candidate Nikit Jain, Congress candidate Rekha Jain and independent candidate Sushila Kushwaha were in the fray from Ward no 12. Independent candidate Kushwaha won over her BJP rivals Nikit and Rekha by a handsome margin of votes. The counting of votes for these elections began at 9 am on Sunday.

Following the results, a victory procession of Sushila Kushwaha was taken out. When she reached the ward after winning the election, she was welcomed with a garland of carrots. The unique style of welcome aroused discussion among residents.

