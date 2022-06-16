Guna: Three MGNREGA employees terminated for negligence

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Services of three MGNREGA employment assistants have been terminated over negligence in government schemes

Earlier, district collector Frank Noble A had issued termination notices to them and ordered the registration of criminal cases against them.

As per details, Sujan Singh Ahirwar posted at Umarthana gram panchayat, Bhajan Lavvanshi at Kanaknehru gram panchayat and Balwant Singh Dhakad at Bawdikheda gram panchayat of Bamori Janpad Panchayat have been served with termination notices.

Giving further details, the chief executive officer, district panchayat, Vivek Raghuvanshi said that Sujan Singh was found to be erasing MGNREGA details of 7564 people of 1,071 families, leading to the termination of his service from June 13, 2022.

Bajan Singh has been terminated from service with effect from May 1, 2022, due to failure to respond to show cause notice and several irregularities in the work. The administration after hearing the appeal against the termination notice has decided to keep the termination notice in force.

Balwant Singh has been booked under Section 376, 506 of the Indian Penal Code at Cantt police station, Guna. As per Madhya Pradesh State Employment Guarantee Council and contract service rules, Balwant has been terminated from service with immediate effect on June 14, 2022.