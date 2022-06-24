Guna: Three held for distributing cash among voters ahead of panchayat polls

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were arrested for allegedly distributing cash to voters amid campaigning for the three-tier panchayat election here at Khararkheda village under Dhanwadi gram panchayat of Guna district.

Based on the information, Sirsi police station officials received a tip-off that some people were trying to woo voters by distributing money among them here at Khararkheda village. Based on a tip-off, the cops rushed to the spot and found three persons distributing cash to voters urging them to cast their votes for Sarpanch candidate in the gram panchayat. The trio was nabbed immediately.

Police station in-charge Kripal Singh Parihar told that during the investigation, those who had been arrested have been identified as Shishupal Yadav, a resident of Ikodiya village, Ramkrishna Prajapati, a resident of Panadi village and Ram Singh Barela, a native of Ganeshkheda village. Police have also seized Rs 60,000 from their possession. A motorcycle was also impounded at a police station. Further investigation into the case is underway.