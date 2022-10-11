Guna teacher kills self

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 56-year-old government school teacher allegedly committed suicide at his residence located at Dubey Colony in Guna on Tuesday.

Anand Chitambere (56), a teacher in the government primary school in Kothiya village of Guna district, ended his life by hanging from the ceiling of his room on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Chitambere, who lived with her wife in Dubey Colony, was with his sister at home when he took the extreme step.

He was survived by wife and a son who was married and used to live in Pune along with wife. He belonged to the Marathi community and was also the secretary of the Gopal Mandir Trust and had great interest in social work.

On Monday, he went to his room after having dinner. When his sister entered the room early in the morning, she was shocked to see him hanging from the ceiling. She immediately informed kin and friends. Police also reached the spot and brought down the body and sent it to the district hospital for PM. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot and the matter is being probed. The reason behind taking the extreme step would be ascertained after investigating the case.

article-image

