Guna: Suspended cop arrested for rape

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police have arrested suspended constable Neeraj Joshi 'Tony' after a 25-year-old woman lodged a rape complaint against him at the Kotwali police station on March 15. The complainant in her complaint with the Kotwali police station claimed that in 2017, Neeraj who was posted at Kotwali police station had come to her place in search of her brother. Finding the complainant alone at home, constable Neeraj had outraged her modesty and threatened to humiliate her socially if she dared to tell anyone about this incident. Later, the accused started to sexually exploit her on the pretext of marriage. In the meantime, the complainant became pregnant and has a 6-month-old baby girl allegedly from Neeraj Joshi. Now Neeraj Joshi has left her. The complainant added that Neeraj is already married and he hid this fact from the complainant.

Based on the complainantís statement, a case has been registered against Neeraj under Sections 450, 376(2)(n), 376(1), 366, 506 and SC/ST Act.

Notably, Neeraj who calls himself a rebel was suspended after he went missing from his duty with his sanctioned service rifle in February 2021. He later surrendered at Bajrang-garh police station of Guna district and was produced before the court. Declaring himself a ëbaagi, the constable had released videos where he is seen threatening to shoot anyone coming his way. The constable even accused a senior IPS officer of accepting 'bribe' from him and subsequent harassment. The video of him firing shots from his INSAS rifle and calling himself a rebel had gone viral on social media.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 12:07 AM IST