Guna: RTO seizes two buses plying without valid permits

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their action against buses plying without following the rules, regional transport office (RTO) officials on Monday seized two ‘unfit’ passenger buses attached with Sikarwar Travels for not having valid permits and fitness certificates here in Guna.

A group of senior officials of the transport office conducted a checking drive here at Chintaharan temple in the city.

Following frequent complaints about errant buses plying on Aaron, Kumbhraj, Raghogarh and Fatehgarh routes without valid documents, the RTO has decided to act against buses which are not following the permit norms.

A team led by RTO Ravi Baloriya checked three buses plying on the same route.

Two buses (MP 08 P 0290) and (MP 08 P 0199) were found to be plying without valid route permits, fitness permit and other irregularities and tax evasion of Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh were seized. A third bus, (MP08 PA 1708) was also found to be plying without having paid the taxes.