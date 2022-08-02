Guna: Rs 3.03-cr directly transferred to 606 beneficiaries under PMAY

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A total of Rs 3.03 crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of 606 beneficiaries of the Pradhan MantriAwasYojana (PMAY) in the city.

Giving further information, chief municipal officer Ishank Dhakad said that the amount has been credited online into the accounts of 412 beneficiaries who received the amount in the first instalment, 127 beneficiaries in the second instalment and 67 beneficiaries benefitted in the third instalment.

Calling it a big impetus towards empowering the people of the city, Dhakad added that the government's aim is to make the lives of citizens more comfortable by ensuring each eligible beneficiary owns a 'pucca' house in the state. To bring transparency to the scheme, the government has adopted a transparent process to credit the amount directly to the bank account of beneficiaries. As many as five teams have been constituted for regular inspection of the housing scheme and will submit the final assessment. The House-warming function of homes built for EWS beneficiaries under the PMAY scheme will be performed in August. The colony being built under the flagship scheme will be fully developed where citizens can avail of various premium facilities.