Guna: Rape accused illegal house razed

Demolition work in progress in in Chachaura town of Guna district on Monday | FPNS

Guna: The civic authorities in Chachaura town of Guna district have razed an illegally constructed house of a man accused of abducting and raping a minor girl and dumping her in an unconscious state behind a house. The incident triggered massive outrage in the area by Sarva Samaj members and authorities assured them of stern action in the case.

The civic authorities on Monday launched a drive to demolish illegal structure of a rape accused in the case. On Monday, the team reached to demolish an 'illegally constructed' house of the man, identified as Sanju Mali accused of raping a minor girl. He used to work as the personal driver of the station in-charge and looks after the financial affairs of the SHO. He was named as a rape accused in the past as well. It is the most shocking that he also carries arms licence which is rarely given by the administration on the recommendation of the police.