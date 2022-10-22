e-Paper Get App
Guna: Rajan Kanwar takes over as director of NFL

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Guna(Madhya Pradesh): Rajan Kanwar on Saturday took over the charge of director (technical) of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL). Prior to this, he was serving as Chief General Manager in the company at the corporate office, Noida.

Kanwar is associated with NFL for more than 33 years and has an extensive experience in Project Management, operations and maintenance of fertilizer plants.

With a degree in chemical engineering from Punjab University, Chandigarh, Kanwar also holds Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) degree with specialisation in operations.

Kanwar also served as Unit Head of NFL’s Vijaipur Unit. He is credited with concept development to execution of Ammonia Feed Stock Change over Project (AFCP) at NFL Nangal Unit, GTG-HRSG energy savings schemes for NFL Nangal, Panipat and Bhatinda units and ESP-II of NFL Vijaipur unit. He was also closely associated with the commissioning of Hydrogen plants in Indian refineries and fertilizer industry.

