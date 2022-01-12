Guna: President's elder brother receives booster dose

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Health department has administered booster doses to 2,201 people at 44 centres against the target of 4,000 on Tuesday.

These people included frontline workers and health care workers and people above age of 60 years.

BJP district vaccination in-charge Vikas Jain Nakhrali said that President Ram Nath Kovindís elder brother Ramswaroop Bharati, 82, also reached Red Cross Bhawan to receive the booster dose.

Health Officer Dr P Wunkar, district vaccination officer Dr Sudarshan Kushwaha and Nakhrali were part of action.

The elderly availed of the booster does with great enthusiasm. Frontline workers including police personnel in large numbers participated in vaccination at Red Cross Bhawan Guna, Manas Bhawan, Police Headquarters, Laal Parade Ground.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:25 PM IST