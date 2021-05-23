Guna: Fine of Rs 100 fine as 1.5-year-old boy’s mask hangs on his ear, police mention his age as 35

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): On Saturday, a strange case came to the fore in city. Local police imposed a spot fine of Rs 100 as the 1.5-year-old boy was not wearing mask properly. The mask was hanging on his ear.

On receipt, the police mentioned the age of child as 35, which was actually the age of car driver.

As per information, a family that resides in Old Galla Mandi was returning home from Housing Board Colony by car. Their car was stopped at police checkpoint. The police found that that mask of 1.5-year-old boy was hanging on one of his ears.

The police imposed a fine of Rs 100 and mentioned the name of child as Puru son of Gaurav Jain in receipt. They mentioned his age as 35, which was actually the age of the driver.

Of late, there have been reports about police deflating vehicle tyres to punish corona curfew offenders and adopting methods that teachers opt for to punish students.