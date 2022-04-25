Guna: Police confiscate over 6000 litres illegal Lahan, 300 litres of raw liquor in district

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on an illegal liquor knell, Guna police raided Rajpura village under Raghogarh police station and confiscated over 6000 litres of illegal Lahan, 300 litres of raw liquor and and other materials.

Superintendent of Police (SP Guna) Rajeev Kumar Mishra said that action was taken under the special campaign “Operation Shikanja” against illegal liquor being operating in the district.

Under this campaign, Guna police are carrying out a series of operations against the liquor mafias. In this connection, a major action was carried out by the police force under the direction of ASP Vinod Kumar Singh, sub-divisional officer (police) BP Tiwari and Raghogarh police team. They raided Rajpura village and recovered 6000 litres of Lahan, 300 litres of raw liquor worth Rs 50,000 and various equipment used for making liquor.

Police arrested three persons on the spot and a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Excise Act. The arrested accused were identified as Ramesh Singh Kanjar, Rajkumar Kanjar and Kogal Kanjar.

Police said that they got information about illegal liquor being manufactured around the village dominated by Kanjar people. The accused constructed tanks at their places to store raw and illegal liquor in the village. Police destroyed entire structures and an investigation into the matter was on.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 02:48 PM IST