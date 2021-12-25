Guna: One more teacher booked for sexually harassing girl students

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): One more school in Guna district has been booked for sexual harassment, official sources said on Saturday.

The action was taken after a group of girl students from a government school lodged a complaint against the teacher identified as Keshav Dubey.

The students claimed that Dubey used to sexually harass them and make obscene gestures at them.

The incident came to the fore on the heels of another incident in which a biology teacher was booked for teaching reproduction chapter to girl students repeatedly.

Sub-inspector Renu Rawat from Bajarang Garh police station said that Dubey was booked under section 354(a), and under relevant sections of protection of children against sexual offenses.

Notably, four cases against school teachers and employees have been reported in the past two months.

Warning the teachers, Guna district education officer (DEO) Chandrashekhar Sisodia said that they should behave in a disciplined and dignified manner at the workplace. DEO also urged to form an Internal Complaints Committee in every institution's office.

“It is unfortunate that four cases have been registered against four teachers in the last two months,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:41 PM IST