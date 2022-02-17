Guna: One held, four country-made pistols seized from them

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man and recovered four country-made pistols from his possession in Guna district on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Dharnawada police arrested a man identified as Abhishek Bhargava who was bringing firearms from Burhanpur for selling them. These firearms were being sold to criminals at higher rates. Police recovered four country-made pistols from his possession. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ Bhopal: MPBSE Class 12 exams begin with English paper

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:44 PM IST