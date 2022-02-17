Guna: One dumper, two tractor-trolleys seized for illegal mining

GUNA (Madhya Pradesh): In their ongoing drive against illegal mining and illegal transportation of construction material, mineral department officials on Wednesday seized one dumper and two tractor-trolleys used for illegally transporting and mining construction material (sand).

Mineral inspector Deepal Saxena and Pooja Wankhede said that upon receiving a complaint on CM Helpline number, department officials seized one dumper for illegally transporting sand and impounded it at Bajrang Garh police station. Similarly, two tractor-trolleys carrying construction material (Sand) without valid permission was seized from Barod Village and impounded at Aron police station. Further probe is on.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:46 PM IST