Guna: One dead, 19 ill after suspected food poisoning

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): One person died when 20 people of Bamori panchayat, Guna suddenly fell ill on Tuesday. The residents of Sahariya Basti, experienced vomiting and loose motion leading to the death of Vachan Sahariya (35). All the patients were admitted to the Fatehgarh health centre. Later, health department and administrative officials also reached the spot.

Villagers say that the water from the newly dug tube well is the reason for the people falling ill. But the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department officials who collected two water samples from the tube well and the village's hand pump respectively to test the presence of nitrate said that no such traces were found. The results were negative and water causes no harm, PHE engineer Mukul Bhatnagar said. Though the bacterial report is yet to come. Notably, nitrate is a chemical substance that generates the feeling of nausea in humans resulting in vomiting and loose motion.

BMO Dr Shailendra Giri Goswami informed that stool samples of affected people have been sent to Gwalior by the health department. These people had attended a mass feast a few days ago and it is suspected that the food served there was not suitable for consumption.