Guna: One arrested for murder over drainage dispute

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police have arrested a suspect, Virendra Ahirwar, 32, in connection with the murder of one 46-year-person, who was found dead in his house on the intervening night of Saturday ñ Sunday, police said.

The deceased's son Mohan Singh informed police that Virendra and his father had a dispute over a drainage lane.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Dulichandra, son of Mangilal Ahirwal, a resident of Jamner village. Based on the deceased's sonís statement and preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Dulichandra was attacked with an axe by the accused at around 1.30 am when he was alone, leading to his death.

Guna superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra informed that police had detained one suspect within two hours after they got information about the murder.

A local police team led by Chachoda sub-divisional officer (police) Munish Rajoriya rushed to the spot and alerted other police stations to seal all exit points from the tehsil. After a preliminary investigation, police zeroed in on suspect Virendra. Police informers informed the team that he ran towards Kumbraj village. Swinging into action, the police team nabbed him from there.

Earlier the deceased's son Mohan Singh, 15, had informed the police about the incident. He told that his father was sleeping alone in a room and at around 1.30 am he heard his father cry out. Mohan and other family rushed to the room and found his father lying in a pool of blood. Family members saw Virendra Ahirwar and another person trying to climb down from the roof with the help of a rope. Virendra was carrying an axe.

Family members took Dulichandra to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Based on Mohanís statement, police booked Virendra and one other under Sections 302, 458 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and began an investigation into the matter.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:28 PM IST