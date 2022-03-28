Guna: Notices to nine teachers over laxity in Covid-19 vaccination

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna district collector ordered disciplinary action against nine government school teachers for showing negligence in the ongoing Covid-vaccination drive for kids of 12-14 years of age group. Some of the schools reported zero vaccination, while others were closed when the COvid-19 vaccination team visited the educational institutions.

District education officer Chandra Shekhar Sisodia said that notices were issued to three teachers from Guna development block and six school in-charge teachers from Chahora development block on the recommendation of their respective block resource coordinators for reporting zero vaccination data.

Notably, vaccine centers like Government Higher Secondary School, Mhow principal Rambabu Kachnaria, Rahpura Secondary School principal Satish Kumar, Mahodra Secondary School principal Satish Kumar Rawat and others have recorded zero vaccination means not a single person was vaccinated.

Notices were given to the head teachers of these institutions as the schools were closed when the Covid-19 vaccination team arrived there.††

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:20 PM IST