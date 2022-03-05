Guna: Nine teachers to lose two increments each for flouting rules

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): District Education Officer Chandra Shekhar Sisodia took departmental action against nine teachers of Raghogarh after they were found to be taking rations meant for the poor from fair price stores.

Sisodia further said that two increments of the guilty teachers including Vijay Singh Saharia, Sundar Lal Kori, Kailash Bunker, Ramesh Bunker, Kanhaiya Bhil, Pramod Bunker, Bhupendra Bunker, Vishal Pant and Brijesh Kori will be stopped in compliance with the order of the collector.

Sisodia said that the teachers were flouting the rules by receiving rations meant for the poor from fair price stores despite being government servants.

