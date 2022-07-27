e-Paper Get App

Guna: NFL Vijaipur unit awarded training excellence award

This prestigious award was presented in a grand ceremony held in Chandigarh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): National Fertlizers Limited (NFL)Vijaipur Unit has received Grow Care India (GCI) Training Excellence Award 2022 under HR category GOLD AWARD for the fertilizer sector for achieving excellence in training. This prestigious award was presented in a grand ceremony held in Chandigarh.

The award has been conferred on NFL Vijaipur for providing Apprentice Training to Vocational, ITI, Diploma and Graduate Trainees under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 as well as imparting training to employees of the Unit during the last year.

On this achievement, employees expressed happiness and appreciated the human resource team for achieving the training goals of the company.

