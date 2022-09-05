e-Paper Get App
Guna: Meals @ Rs 5 for kin of patients in government hospital

Earlier, the patient's attendants used to eat while sitting on the ground but moved by the plight of not just the patients, but those attending their patients, Seva Bharti has arranged for 4 tables and 10 chairs at the food hall.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 09:19 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique initiative, NGO Seva Bharti started serving vegetarian meals for Rs 5 to patients and their attendants in government hospitals in Guna.

Seva Bharti president Ramveer Singh Raghuvanshi has approached donors who want to contribute and many have come forward to donate. Most of the patients come from poor families and from faraway places and often struggle to buy a day’s meal. Donors are bearing all the expenses of the subsidised meals.

Recently, Jain Shwetambar Group had donated a water cooler to Seva Bharti in collaboration with Rajesh Agarwal, president of the District Trade and Industry Federation.

Former CMHO Ramveer Singh Raghuwanshi has contributed to Seva Bharti’s welfare programmes. He has been inspiring donors to arrange funds and ensure smooth functioning of the initiative.

