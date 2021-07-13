Guna: Man sells wife for Rs 50,000 under old custom, village watchman rescues her from well

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst a prevailing old custom prevailing in Guna, Rajgarh and villages adjoining Rajasthan, a woman's life was saved by village watchman. As per the custom called jhagda pratha, whenever there is a dispute between husband and wife, the family sells the woman to other people.
A youth in Sagoria village under Mrigwas police station agreed to sell his wife for Rs 50,000 with consent of his family members. The husband also took Rs 50,000 from the buyers. When the husband asked his wife to go with the buyers, she refused.
Then, the husband and her in-laws quarreled with her and together threw her into the well. Suddenly, the village watchman arrived and helped woman to come out with help of villagers.
Ladobai told police that three unknown persons visited her house on Sunday to discuss the deal with her husband Gopal Gurjar. After that, Gopal asked her to go away with them but she refused.
The next day on Monday, they again pressured her to go with the three men and when she refused, her mother-in-law Rameti Bai, husband Gopal threw her into a nearby well. Meanwhile, the watchman came and rescued her. When her father Narayan Gurjar came to know about the incident, he brought police and after seeing the police, the buyers ran away.
In Guna Rajgarh, there is a malpractice of selling a married woman after a dispute under jhagda pratha to another place, in which husband's family gets the desired price. Police station in-charge CP Dixit said woman's application has been taken and investigation is underway.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)