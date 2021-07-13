Guna: Man sells wife for Rs 50,000 under old custom, village watchman rescues her from well

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst a prevailing old custom prevailing in Guna, Rajgarh and villages adjoining Rajasthan, a woman's life was saved by village watchman. As per the custom called jhagda pratha, whenever there is a dispute between husband and wife, the family sells the woman to other people.

A youth in Sagoria village under Mrigwas police station agreed to sell his wife for Rs 50,000 with consent of his family members. The husband also took Rs 50,000 from the buyers. When the husband asked his wife to go with the buyers, she refused.

Then, the husband and her in-laws quarreled with her and together threw her into the well. Suddenly, the village watchman arrived and helped woman to come out with help of villagers.