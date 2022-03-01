Guna: Man brutally kills wife in a fit of rage

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A man brutally killed his wife, in a fit of rage on Monday evening in Bans Khedi village, after they had a fight. The accused Kamal Singh alias Halkaiya Ahirwar attacked his wife Narayani Bai with a sharp weapon injuring her face and head.

Narayani Bai had been living with her maternal family for the last one year and Ahirwar had brought her back at around 3:00 pm on Monday. Soon thereafter, the couple landed into an argument over some personal issue and Ahirwar killed his wife in a fit of rage at around 4:00 pm.

Chaos prevailed in the village, and the police rushed to the spot on receiving the information. FSL officer RC Ahirwar along with his team inspected the crime spot. He said that the accused had attacked his wife with a sharp weapon and she succumbed to the injuries as a lot of blood loss took place.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:19 PM IST