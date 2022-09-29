Guna: Locals demand revival of sugar mill

File Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Locals and farmers want the sugar mill at Narayanpura in Raghogarh town of Guna district to be revived so that they get a chance to be gainly employed again. They held discussions with Arvind Singh Bhadoriya, state Minister of Cooperative and Public Service Management in this regard.

They demanded that outstanding payments of farmers and salaries of employees along with long pending arrears should be released by the state government as soon as possible. If the demand for the revival of the mill is not met, then a public awareness drive and massive demonstration would be launched, they said.

Minister Bhadoriya told that discussions with CM Chouhan have been underway in this regards. Now a meeting would be organised with the lender bank to discuss loan restructuring in order to resume the sugar mill. He said before the resumption of the factory, new committee would be formed by dissolving the old committee.

Animesh Bhargava told that due to prevalent corruption, the mill slowly went into loss, and finally closed down around two decades ago. This derailed the livelihood of 6,000-7,000 farmer-families, who were dependent on the sugar processing plant. Several employees and thousands of labourers at the sugar mill are struggling to make ends meet.

