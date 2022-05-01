Guna: Jail inmate scores 80% in Class 12 board exam

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Sandhya Sahu, who was lodged in Guna jail for 42 days and appeared in her class 12 board exams from the jail has scored more than 80 per cent.

At the time of her board exam which started on February 17, she was serving imprisonment after she along with her family members, beat one 30-year-old Ajay Dhakad in Nanakhedi area of the town on February 4 on the suspicion of molesting a girl who lived in front of his house.

Meanwhile, Sandhya continued her study even though she was in jail and got support from jail staff. She was taken to the exam centre at Sharda Vidhya Niketan school in police custody and the police kept a vigil outside the centre while she took the exam. After completing the paper, she was again taken back to the jail.

Sandhya scored 403 marks out of 500. Sahu community district president Vijay Kumar announced a reward for her. Before this, former chief minister Digvijay Singh and MLA Jayawardhan Singh had congratulated her and announced that they will bear all the expenses of her future education.

