Guna: Inoculate yourself, appeals BJP to senior citizens, to run awareness campaign against Covid-19

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The local Bharatiya Janata Party unit will organise an awareness campaign in the district to encourage people to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

District BJP president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar said those who are over 60 and people with comorbidities will be motivated to go for inoculation. In addition to the district headquarters, the party has appointed its members at mandal level to promote the campaign. A help desk will be set up to help people for vaccination. He said party workers will go from door-to-door to motivate people.

Sikarwar has called upon the workers to serve and to play an active role in the campaign. He requested them to help people in registration and vaccination. He appealed to workers to help senior citizens reach vaccination centres and go back to their homes.

He said vaccination campaign should be widely publicised. BJP MLA and former minister of state Gopilal Jatav, senior leader Surya Prakash Tiwari, former district president Radheshyam Pareekh, Hari Singh Yadav and others were present. They also appealed to workers to make the campaign a success.