GUNA: Immovable properties of tax defaulters to be auctioned and attached, district administration issues orders

Guna: Laying focus on revenue recovery drive, district collector Kumar Purushottam held a review meeting of revenue department officials on Friday wherein they were asked to speed up recovery of dues and collect them in a week.

The district administration has decided to auction immovable properties of people who have large outstanding amounts to pay including diversion fee. The collector asked officials to resolve public issues and stop adulteration, black marketing and remove encroachments from government lands.

“Under any circumstances, not less than 80 per cent progress should be reflected in Revenue Case Management System (RCMS),” he said. He ordered issuance of show cause notices to stop increment of salaries of officials who have achieved 10 per cent less progress as compared to the previous month.

While reviewing public distribution system, Kumar asked officials to distribute ration personally by visiting houses of beneficiaries above 65 years who are disabled. The officials were asked to inspect ration shops. He said that adequate arrangements should be made for procurement of Rabi crops in 2021.