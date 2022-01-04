Guna: Illicit alcohol worth Rs 18 L seized, accused still on run

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip, over 2,200 litres of crude liquor and 30,000 litres of jaggery Mahua were seized in Bhanpura Village in Guna on Tuesday.

The officials failed to get hold of the accused who fled from the spot. Assistant district excise officer Jaggannath Kirade and Sub inspector Vrit Chachoda led the teams of over of 40 policemen. Chachoda SDOP Manish Rajoriya and Exsice officer RS Meena supervised the operation. Ten cases have been registered by police and excise department against the unidentified accused under MP Excise Act.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:57 PM IST