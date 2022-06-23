e-Paper Get App

Guna: Hira Nand takes over as NFL director of finance

A cost and management accountant professional with degrees of M Com, LLB, Nand has a rich professional experience of more than 30 years in accounts and financial management.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Hira Nand has taken over as director (Finance) of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL). Before this, Shri Nand was executive director (F&A) in the company. Nand is also on the board of NFL’s JV Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL).

A cost and management accountant professional with degrees of M Com, LLB, Nand has a rich professional experience of more than 30 years in accounts and financial management.

He started his career with the NFL in 1986 and gained rich experience in various aspects of financial management in the company. He has also worked with ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL), KRIBHCO, and Model Economic Township Ltd. in various capacities.

National Fertilizers Limited – Miniratna is an Indian government-owned fertilizer producer under the ownership of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India that manufactures chemical fertilizers, organic fertilizers, and industrial chemicals.

Read Also
Bhopal: Recognition of 200 nursing colleges revoked, says medical education minister
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreGuna: Hira Nand takes over as NFL director of finance

RECENT STORIES

Mamata Banerjee demands justice for Uddhav Thackeray, says BJP trying to topple Maharashtra govt in...

Mamata Banerjee demands justice for Uddhav Thackeray, says BJP trying to topple Maharashtra govt in...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Sena's legislature party leader Ajay Choudhari seeks...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Sena's legislature party leader Ajay Choudhari seeks...

Maharashtra political crisis: Thane's former Mayor extends his support to Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra political crisis: Thane's former Mayor extends his support to Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ready to exit MVA if rebel MLAs come and discuss with CM, says Sanjay...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ready to exit MVA if rebel MLAs come and discuss with CM, says Sanjay...

Mumbai: Latest Updates- Ketaki Chitale released from Thane jail after she was granted bail

Mumbai: Latest Updates- Ketaki Chitale released from Thane jail after she was granted bail