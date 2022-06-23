Guna: Hira Nand takes over as NFL director of finance

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Hira Nand has taken over as director (Finance) of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL). Before this, Shri Nand was executive director (F&A) in the company. Nand is also on the board of NFL’s JV Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL).

A cost and management accountant professional with degrees of M Com, LLB, Nand has a rich professional experience of more than 30 years in accounts and financial management.

He started his career with the NFL in 1986 and gained rich experience in various aspects of financial management in the company. He has also worked with ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL), KRIBHCO, and Model Economic Township Ltd. in various capacities.

National Fertilizers Limited – Miniratna is an Indian government-owned fertilizer producer under the ownership of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India that manufactures chemical fertilizers, organic fertilizers, and industrial chemicals.