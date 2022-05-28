e-Paper Get App

Guna Gunfight Incident: Aron police station in-charge line-attached

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aron police station when the policemen had gone to nab the poachers after receiving a tip-off. A driver with the police team, Lakhangiri Goswami was injured in the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A few days after the transfer of Guna superintendent of police (SP) Rajeev Kumar Shukla to state police headquarter, Aron police station-in-charge TI Vinod Singh Rathore has been removed from the post and has been line-attached in the aftermath of the killings of three police officials in a gunfight with poachers in the district on May 14.

Earlier, the state government had removed the inspector general of Gwalior Anil Sharma from the post.

Three police personnel including sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav, head constable Sant Ram Meena and constable Neeraj Bhargava were shot dead by blackbuck poachers in Saga Barkheda village in Guna district late on Friday night. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aron police station when the policemen had gone to nab the poachers after receiving a tip-off. A driver with the police team, Lakhangiri Goswami was injured in the incident.

Following this, CM Chouhan expressed deep grief and directed that strict action be taken against the culprits. Three culprits were killed in an encounter with police, two were injured, two were nabbed, and two others surrendered in court.

