Guna: Groom mounts elephant to take bride home

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A groom, Jayendra Singh, Rathore rode an elephant to the wedding venue, in keeping with the elaborate 'traditional' theme of the wedding to make it memorable.

The elephant ride made the wedding look grand and royal with everything in the procession going retro. Though all other wedding functions were Westernised and fancy

Daughter of former janpad president Hanumat Singh Nalini Singh tied a knot with Mahendra Singh Rathod's son Jayendrasinh Rathod in a grand ceremony. Groom Jayendra mounted an elephant to the wedding venue. The crowd from nearby villages were both astonished and awestruck to witness such an event. Hundreds gathered on either side of the road to observe the event.

Right from elephants to palkhis, fire-blowers, and gunshots, everything about the occasion was grand.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:35 PM IST