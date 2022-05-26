e-Paper Get App

Guna: Fortunate to have BJP govts at state and central levels, says MP Yadav

BJP district media in-charge Vikas Jain Nakhrali informed that a working meeting was organised in a private garden at Veenaganj.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 09:27 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The district BJP organised a meeting here wherein MP KP Yadav added that the country is blessed to have BJP governments both at the state and the central level resulting in smooth functioning of the nation.

BJP district media in-charge Vikas Jain Nakhrali informed that a working meeting was organised in a private garden at Veenaganj.

The meeting was inaugurated by garlanding the portraits of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

It was conducted by Amal Paliwal and a vote of thanks was proposed by Pulit Somani.

On this occasion, senior BJP leader Rajendra Kansat, district vice president Pawan Jain, R Yadav and Yuva Morcha district president Virendra Dhakad and others were also present.

Read Also
Guna: Residents demand shifting of liquor shop
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreGuna: Fortunate to have BJP govts at state and central levels, says MP Yadav

RECENT STORIES

'Jumlacracy': Trinamool Congress slams Narendra Modi led BJP govt ahead of its 8th anniversary

'Jumlacracy': Trinamool Congress slams Narendra Modi led BJP govt ahead of its 8th anniversary

DHFL-YesBank scam case: Wadhawan brothers illegally taken to Lucknow by cops, alleges lawyers

DHFL-YesBank scam case: Wadhawan brothers illegally taken to Lucknow by cops, alleges lawyers

West Bengal: Eight-year-old girl thanks Mamata Banerjee for developmental schemes, CM calls her...

West Bengal: Eight-year-old girl thanks Mamata Banerjee for developmental schemes, CM calls her...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Avinash Bhosale to be produced before court tomorrow

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Avinash Bhosale to be produced before court tomorrow

Don't impose Hindi on us, consider Tamil equivalent to it: MK Stalin at event with PM Modi

Don't impose Hindi on us, consider Tamil equivalent to it: MK Stalin at event with PM Modi