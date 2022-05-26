Guna: Fortunate to have BJP govts at state and central levels, says MP Yadav

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The district BJP organised a meeting here wherein MP KP Yadav added that the country is blessed to have BJP governments both at the state and the central level resulting in smooth functioning of the nation.

BJP district media in-charge Vikas Jain Nakhrali informed that a working meeting was organised in a private garden at Veenaganj.

The meeting was inaugurated by garlanding the portraits of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

It was conducted by Amal Paliwal and a vote of thanks was proposed by Pulit Somani.

On this occasion, senior BJP leader Rajendra Kansat, district vice president Pawan Jain, R Yadav and Yuva Morcha district president Virendra Dhakad and others were also present.

Read Also Guna: Residents demand shifting of liquor shop