e-Paper Get App

Guna: FIRs registered against candidates

Fake electricity no dues submitted

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
FIR (representational Image) |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The assistant manager of the electricity department Amit Kumar Lakhera has lodged an FIR at Jamner police station against a few candidates contesting for the post of panch and sarpanch.

Amit had complained that candidates Suman wife of Govind Sen, Khejda village resident, Mamta wife of Braj Kishore, Ditalwada resident, and others had made a fake no dues certificate of the electricity department.

This was done to contest the elections for the post of sarpanch and panch. According to the information, it is mandatory to attach a no-dues certificate of the electricity department along with the nomination letter.

During the investigation, the nomination papers of mentioned candidates were verified and it was found that electricity bills amounting to lakhs of rupees is due on them. After which, the action was taken against them under Section 420 of IPC at Jamner police station.

Read Also
Guna collector direct to issue notice against CEO, janpad panchayat Aron
article-image
HomeIndoreGuna: FIRs registered against candidates

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC urges legal dept to speed up the case filed by residents of dilapidated buildings

Mumbai: BMC urges legal dept to speed up the case filed by residents of dilapidated buildings

Haryana: Congress expels party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting during Rajya Sabha polls

Haryana: Congress expels party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting during Rajya Sabha polls

After outsmarting his rivals in Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis gears up to regain power in...

After outsmarting his rivals in Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis gears up to regain power in...

Prophet Row: Mumbai Police issues summons to Nupur Sharma

Prophet Row: Mumbai Police issues summons to Nupur Sharma

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Team BJP wins gold while MVA had to settle on bronze

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Team BJP wins gold while MVA had to settle on bronze