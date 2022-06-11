Guna: FIRs registered against candidates

FIR (representational Image) |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The assistant manager of the electricity department Amit Kumar Lakhera has lodged an FIR at Jamner police station against a few candidates contesting for the post of panch and sarpanch.

Amit had complained that candidates Suman wife of Govind Sen, Khejda village resident, Mamta wife of Braj Kishore, Ditalwada resident, and others had made a fake no dues certificate of the electricity department.

This was done to contest the elections for the post of sarpanch and panch. According to the information, it is mandatory to attach a no-dues certificate of the electricity department along with the nomination letter.

During the investigation, the nomination papers of mentioned candidates were verified and it was found that electricity bills amounting to lakhs of rupees is due on them. After which, the action was taken against them under Section 420 of IPC at Jamner police station.