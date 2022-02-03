Guna: Finally, widow gets possession of land after 10 years

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A widow, who was fighting for over 10 years to get back possession of her land finally got it on the direction of Guna district collector Frank Noble A.

A villager Ramesh Kushwaha, had forcibly taken over the possession of land of Kallobai, wife of late Gopal Ahirwar, in Bamori. Under the supervision of Guna sub-divisional officer Virendra Baghel, a team led by Bamori tehsildar Gaurishankar Bairwa handed over the land survey number 56/1/4 in the Bamori development block, to Kallobai.

Notably, Kallobai was running from pillar to post for last 10 years to get the possession of her land. The woman in her application had alleged that Ramesh Kushwaha had encroached upon her land on which she had sown wheat.

The district administration imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on Kushwaha and took back the possession of the land which he had grabbed illegally. The administration gave the possession of land to Kollabai . During the proceedings, revenue and police personnel were present on the spot.

The district administration has assured that all illegal occupants will be evicted and encroached land would be freed and given to legal owner.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:53 PM IST